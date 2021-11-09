Faulty wiring may be the cause of a fire that claimed the life of an Albertville man Sunday.
According to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, Albertville Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at about 7 p.m. Sunday at 184 Lazy Creek Road. The area is located just outside the Albertville city limits and is covered by both Albertville Fire Department and the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department through a mutual aid agreement.
Ennis said first crews on the scene found a fifth-wheel type of camper trailer fully involved in flames and a resident alerted them that a man was trapped inside.
“The property was owned by Jackie Parrish, 51,” Ennis said. “The man who alerted us to the possible trapped person apparently shared the trailer with Parrish and was pretty certain he was still inside.
“However, due to the condition of the body, we have sent the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for DNA analysis for a positive identification. It could take up to three months to get that positive ID.”
The Alabama Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation, Ennis said.
The cause of the blaze is suspected to be a wiring issue, Ennis said, but an investigation is ongoing, and a cause has not yet been determined.
Douglas sent four trucks; Nixon Chapel VFD sent two. Albertville fire sent two trucks and together crews worked to extinguish the blaze. Albertville and Douglas police and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control in the area.
Sunday’s fire marks the second fatal house fire in Albertville this year, Ennis said.
On July 6, 65-year-old Gary Jenkins was discovered dead inside his home at 312 Richmond Ave. Firemen were dispatched to his home at 4:10 p.m. for a report of a house fire with a resident possibly trapped inside. Ennis characterized Jenkins as a disabled male with breathing problems who used oxygen on a regular basis.
Another resident inside the home was able to escape and told officials Jenkins went back inside to try to douse the fire with a fire extinguisher. A neighbor attempted to enter the home to rescue Jenkins but was pushed back by heavy smoke, high heat and flames.
