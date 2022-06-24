This is an opinion column.
Every day, I receive an email or two from Front Office Sports. This item in Thursday afternoon’s email grabbed my attention: “Quarterback Arch Manning has announced his commitment to Texas. He is considered the most valuable high school football recruit in the nation at $3.1 million, per On3 NIL.”
Five years ago, I never dreamed I’d be reading about a monetary value attached to any college student-athlete’s recruitment. But technology changed all that, and Name, Image and Likeness is here to stay in college sports. It’s rapidly changed the landscape of football and men’s basketball in particular, and the NCAA — along with state and federal governments — is struggling to develop ways to regulate it.
It’s like capitalism and a free-market economy have arrived for college athletes, and they’re cashing in. Regular college students have always been able to earn money while they pursued their degrees, and now student-athletes can. I’m not sure this is what’s best for college sports, but the programs who adapt to it quickly are the ones who will be successful.
It’s already spreading the talent around, as I read about more and more 4- and 5-star recruits signing with colleges they would’ve never chosen in the past.
When I learned that Manning had committed to Texas, the first person I thought of was legendary Boaz quarterback A.J. Milwee, who is the Longhorns’ quarterbacks coach. Milwee became friends with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian when they worked together on the Alabama staff. Maybe Sarkisian will give A.J. a raise for helping land Manning’s commitment.
I read an article on Longhorns Wire where Manning’s high school coach Nelson Stewart said A.J. frequently could be found at the Isadore Newman (Louisiana) High School practice facility.
According to the article, Stewart said, “I think I’ve talked to A.J. Milwee more than my wife the last two years.”
No doubt, Texas fans will expect Manning to become the starting quarterback when he walks on campus, as well as lead them to a national championship during his career. Winning a national championship is something his grandfather, Archie Manning, and uncles Peyton and Eli Manning never achieved as legendary college quarterbacks.
If Manning is the Longhorns’ guy in 2023, his second start will be against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9. Texas is scheduled to become a member of the Southeastern Conference in 2025, which would be Manning’s junior season.
The ability to recruit elite prospects like Manning will serve A.J. Milwee well if he becomes a head coach someday, and I’m confident he will if he chooses to pursue that career goal. He’s definitely made Boaz and Sand Mountain proud with his accomplishments in the coaching profession.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
