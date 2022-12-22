BOAZ, Ala. — Flames broke out Thursday morning at Pinnacle Manufacturing, located off Henderson Road.
Albertville Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Brent Ennis said the fire was thought to have started in or near the paint booth; however “it is too soon to tell for sure,” he said.
Workers inside the plant were evacuated to the parking lot, where they awaited word on what happens next. No injuries had been reported at the time of publication.
Boaz Fire Department responded initially and summoned mutual aid from Albertville Fire and Rescue.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire and fully extinguish the flames around noon.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is received.
