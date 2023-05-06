SARDIS CITY — The hitting and pitching of Blaze Gerhart propelled the Sardis Lions into the semifinals of the Class 5A state baseball playoffs.
Sardis dethroned two-time defending state champion Russellville in Friday night’s quarterfinal series, beating them 6-4 and 4-0.
Gerhart won game one with a walk-off, two-run homer he blasted over the left-field fence in the bottom of the seventh.
The Golden Tigers scored two runs in the top of the seventh to force a 4-4 tie, setting up Gerhart’s heroics.
Sardis spotted Russellville a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but head coach Kevin Vinson’s squad fought back, getting one run in the second and three in the fifth to build a 4-2 advantage.
Luke Weems’ two-run homer to left in the fifth erased a 2-2 tie.
Weems was the winning pitcher for the Lions, throwing a complete game. He gave up nine hits, struck out seven and walked two.
Baylor Garrard batted 2-for-3, and Weems finished 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Russ Wiggs ended 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Landon Carroll doubled.
Gerhart delivered a dominant performance on the mound in game two. He mowed through Russellville’s lineup, racking up 15 strikeouts while tossing a four-hitter with one walk.
Sardis grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first behind RBI singles from Weems and Gerhart.
The Lions added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Levi Martin and Carson Gillilan singled, and Weems reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Gerhart then stepped to the plate and doubled to center field, plating two runs for a 4-0 lead.
Gerhart slammed the door on the Golden Tigers by striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh.
Gerhart batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Martin closed 2-for-3 with two runs, and Gillilan went 2-for-3 with one run. Weems was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Lions face either archrival Boaz or Arab in the best-of-three semifinals May 12.
