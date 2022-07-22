A child reported as abducted in the Asbury community Thursday night has been found and returned to her family safely.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, deputies responded to the ballfields at Asbury Thursday evening after receiving a report of a child being abducted. Family members at the park said the child, identified as 4-year-old Lelah, had gone to the restroom but did not return.
“Our guys went out and followed up on it and through tips and investigation, were led to the non-custodial mother who had allegedly taken the child,” Guthrie said.
“There was apparently some involvement with the Department of Human Resources.”
Just before 11 a.m., Guthrie said investigators were in the process of apprehending the child’s mother, who they declined to identify until formal charges were filed.
Guthrie said the child was located and was in good health.
“She has no issues that we know of,” he said.
Few details were released Friday as the investigation was ongoing and involved various law enforcement agencies.
Family members blanketed social media with pleas for help in finding the missing child overnight.
The Center for Missing and Exploited Children offers tips for parents and guardians in the event a child goes missing.
Immediately contact local law enforcement.
If missing from the home, check all closets, piles of laundry, in and under beds, inside large appliances, inside vehicles and their trunks and anywhere a child may crawl or hide in and around the home.
Provide law enforcement with the child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and description of any unique identifiers, such as moles, birthmarks or scars, eyeglasses and braces. Be sure to tell them what the child was last seen wearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.