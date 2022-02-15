In the first two games of the postseason, Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson scored 30 and 34 points, helping the Bulldogs reach the sub-regional round for a shot at a trip to Jacksonville State.
With a berth at Regionals on the line Monday night, Johnson had her biggest game of the season, scoring 43 points, 19 of them coming in the fourth quarter, helping Geraldine knock-off DeKalb County rival Sylvania by a 71-58 final to secure a spot at JSU on Thursday.
Out of the gates it was the host Rams, the Class 3A runner-up a season ago, who had the hot hand. Sylvania saw five players on the scoresheet in the first period, including three who made multiple baskets on the way to an 18-14 edge after one. During the opening period, Johnson hit a pair of 3-pointers, helping keep the Bulldogs within striking distance.
But in the second, it was the Geraldine defense that turned the tide of the game. After putting up 18 in the first, the Rams were held in check to just three points in heading into halftime. While the Geraldine defense clamped down, the offense also surged. Johnson hit two more 3-pointers on her way to 10 points in the period, while JJ Dismuke added five of her nine points in the game, along with a triple from Shelby Trester to give the Bulldogs a 24-3 edge in the frame, and a 38-21 lead at halftime.
Sylvania tried to chip away at the lead in the third, scoring 18 points, while Johnson added eight more, four coming at the foul line as Sylvania cut the lead to 48-39 heading to the fourth.
In the fourth, Geraldine was tasked with trying to win the game at the foul line, as the Rams made the Bulldogs attempt 28 free throws in the final period alone.
Johnson, who opened the fourth with her fifth three and another 2-pointer, was who the Bulldogs tasked with getting the job done at the stripe. After those two baskets, Johnson closed out the game by going 14 of 18 on free throws down the stretch, and finishing 18 of 23 for the night at the foul line. In addition to the 41 points, Johnson completed a double-double by pulling in a team-high 13 rebounds.
As a team, Geraldine was 18 of 28 at the line in the fourth, and attempted 49 free throws in the game.
Sylvania, who upset Plainview last week to win the 3A Area 14 tournament title, sees its season end despite 17 points each from Leianna Currie and Ambriel Stopyak, along with 11 from Harlee Turner.
Geraldine now turns its attention to the Regional tournament and the Sweet 16, where they will square off with Ohatchee on Thursday. Ohatchee, the 3A Area 11 tournament champion, earned its spot at Jacksonville State with a 66-40 win over Saks on Monday night. A win in Thursday’s game will advance either team to the Regional finals on Monday afternoon. Plainview and Childersburg is the other 3A girls game at JSU on Thursday. Start times for both games will be determined on Tuesday night.
