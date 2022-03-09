BIRMINGHAM – It may sound odd for players to reminisce about the bad times as they sit on top of the basketball world, but that was exactly what the Guntersville Wildcats did on Saturday after capturing the 5A state title, the first in girl’s basketball history at the school.
Just minutes after celebrating on the court and holding the blue map over their heads, a trio of Guntersville girls who had varsity experience prior to Coach Kenny Hill’s arrival two years ago, took to the podium and recalled the struggles early in their varsity career.
Olivia Vandergriff was a freshman on the 2019-20 team that won just six games and closed out the year on a 13-game losing streak, while Tazi Harris and Ivey Marsh, both sophomores, were eighth graders on that team.
“Us being here since Day 1, we were on varsity eighth grade year, and we went through losing and losing and losing after that,” Marsh said. “Then Coach Hill came and we knew it was time.”
It took a big leap of faith from Hill to leave a successful Scottsboro boys team and join a Guntersville girls team that after success a decade prior, had averaged around six wins per year in the handful of seasons before 2020.
In Year 1, Hill turned the program instantly around, winning the area regular season and tournament titles, and seeing the team reach the Sweet 16 where they gained their first big-game experience, falling on the road to the eventual state champions in Birmingham-Carver.
Fast forwards to this year, the Wildcats closed the year on an 18-game winning streak, a winning streak that saw a number of milestones reached along the way, including Coach Hill collecting his 200th win as a varsity coach, and Vandergriff eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for her career, as well as becoming the first player in program history to break 700 points in a season.
And being able to cap it off with a state title made it all the more sweeter for those players who went through the tough times.
“We’ve been here since the beginning, we had to go through those four-win seasons, six-win seasons, two-win seasons,” Vandergriff said after the win. “So, for Coach Hill to take a chance on us and come over to us and show us what winning basketball was, not only show us that, but show us what it took to get there, he’s made all of us better people and made us a heck of a lot better basketball players.
“I know our community was starving for something like this, that we could be the group to give it to them, and that we could finish tonight, it feels great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.