For people who experienced the Blizzard of 1993 – an epic (for this area, at least) snow storm that struck overnight March 12-13, dumping a foot or more of snow across a large swatch of the country.
The Sand Mountain area didn’t escape the snow, or the ice, or the gale force winds. The combination brought power lines down, knocking out power the majority of the 14,500 customers served by Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative’s at the time, at some point in time after the snow started to fall on that Friday. Some were without electricity for days.
In Albertville, MUB officials said by midnight, about half of its 8,000 customers were in the dark. MUB General Manager David Scarbrough told The Reporter in some areas, the longest outage was six hours. The “urban” setting for MUB’s service helped get power restored; it did have miles of rural road between customers.
Problems with electricity causes problems with some water service. The Douglas Water Board, in days after the snow storm reported issues it had being unable to pump water to some customers.
Damage was reported. A roof collapse at the Leslie Fay Outlet, then located in the former Boaz Outlet Center, dumped snow over racks of women’s clothing inside the store. Adams Antiques had damage from a large glass window broken, and Chandeleur Homes and Steel Processing had damage from collapsed buildings on their properties.
In Albertville, a segment of warehouse roofing at Mitchell Grocery collapsed under the weight of snow and ice, as did a sidewalk cover at Douglas Elementary school. Poultry farmer George Sumners lost two of his five chicken houses to collapse under the snow. Between 30 and 40 chicken houses collapsed throughout Marshall, DeKalb, Jackson, and Blount counties, according to Marshall County Extension Agent Frank Wood.
And lives were lost. In the days after the storm, Marshall County Coroner Dempsey Hibbs said an 80-year-old Albertville woman died of exposure outside her home, and a 60-year-old man was found dead, covered in snow beside the heating unit behind his house. Both deaths were attributed to the weather conditions.
Then acting Boaz Police Chief Bill Robinson said police were immobilized by the storm, and the 14-inches of snow recorded in the city. “We haven’t been able to move,” he said. Citizens and local car dealerships loaned the department four-wheel drive vehicles so police could get food and fuel to residences, while the street department worked over that weekend using backhoes to try to clear streets.
In Albertville, a street department employee said the city dumped 18 tons of gravel on streets trying to improve impassable roads. Construction and other companies loaned graders and backhoes to help clear streets.
Albertville Mayor Larry Hillsman said the Alabama National Guard provided “immeasurable” assistance, using its Humvees to transport police, fire, and medical personnel.
At what was then Boaz-Albertville Medical Center Administrator Marlin Hanson expressed frustration that its ambulance service was “virtually crippled” by the snow. He said the National Guard helped – and apparently the people in the area did, too. There was no influx of injuries related to the storm, he told The Reporter. “I think everyone pretty much heeded the warnings about staying indoors,” he said.
Some people in need of medical attention improvised. A couple from the Nixon Chapel area drove to Marshall Medical Center South when the husband needed medical attention. A photo in The Reporter shows the tractor parked outside the hospital.
Communications were a challenge during the storm. While there were cell phones, they were not as widely used, and if the internet existed it was not in the form that its used today. There was no social media. Texting was not a primary language.
Still, during the storm and in the difficult days that came after, there were stories of praise for people who helped others, sharing essentials, helping to free stranded cars. Many farm tractors were used to help with transportation or clearing of roads. Shelters were opened, including some in local churches, for people who needed some place to get warm. Many municipal, county, and utility workers put in long hours, trying to alleviate the stress of the storm on citizens.
In guest columns for The Reporter, Albertville Mayor Larry Hillsman, Boaz Mayor Bruce Sanford, and Sardis City Police Chief Thomas Underwood all praised citizens for pulling together during the challenging days.
