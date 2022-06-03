Students from Albertville and Boaz high schools will have the opportunity to be a part of history this summer. Both schools’ art programs designed and created banners for the upcoming World Games being held this July in Birmingham, returning to the United States for the first time since the World Games began in California in 1981.
Albertville’s and Boaz’s banners will be displayed at the games alongside 17 other Alabama schools’ entries. The schools were given the theme “live healthy, play global,” but were allowed to create something original with their own interpretation of what the phrase means. With no strict guidelines on what they could create, schools participating met online to discuss their ideas.
Alabama Public Television Education Specialist Kathy LeCroy approached Albertville art teacher Ashby Frazier last December about participating in the project. LeCroy, a retired Albertville City School System educator, worked with teachers around Alabama to brainstorm ideas for the project.
The Collaborative Mural project was part of The World Games Education Toolkit –a variety of downloadable digital materials that can be used by teachers and schools to engage students in learning about The World Games. The Toolkit was created by a group of teachers throughout central and north Alabama.
“As far as I know, this project of schools creating murals, and in particular collaborative murals, has not been done in any other World Games. In fact, Birmingham is the first host city to create an educational component for the Games,” LeCroy said.
Albertville City Schools had the biggest showing with the intermediate, middle and high schools being involved with the project. Each Albertville school created its own mural with each being on separate combined banners at the end. Frazier said it was a big deal for the area since it had the most schools participating along with Birmingham.
Albertville High School students created a banner that showcased all of their different ideas of what “live healthy, play global” meant to them. The students drew a variety of healthy foods, sports being played at the Games and shapes they felt represented vivacity.
“Each of the students all collectively came up with the idea. They wanted to do all of these things that represented a healthy lifestyle,” Frazier said. “I was really impressed with the idea that they came up with, and that they met the criteria of ‘live healthy, eat global’ while also thinking about how it would look when being cut later on.”
Frazier reached out to Boaz art teacher Jeff Davis about having the Boaz students participate in the project as well. Davis was eager to jump on the project that would showcase his students’ talents to people from all over the world.
Davis said a lot of seniors got the chance to work on the project, with it being a lot of their last projects as students at Boaz. He found it to be an amazing final experience for the students; a once in a lifetime opportunity.
After finishing their banners, the students were instructed to cut them into strips. Each school sent their strips to other participating schools around the globe, enough strips to create a collage with a variety of banners.
Davis described it as a scavenger hunt. At the Games, people will be able to see the combined banners and scan a QR code to see where each piece originated from and what it looked like.
“We wrapped things up at a meeting where we got to meet a lot of the other art teachers. I hope something like this could come along more often,” Davis said.
The 2022 World Games will be held from July 7-17, after being delayed last year due to the
COVID-19 pandemic. The last Games were in Poland in 2017.
