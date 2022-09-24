This article is an opinion column.
I celebrated my 56th birthday on Sept. 12, and I am thankful the Lord blessed me with another one. I once took birthdays for granted, but I don’t do it anymore.
After turning 56, it hit me that I’ve now been a licensed driver for 40 years. Where did that time go?
I was the second youngest member of my class at Crossville High School, which meant everyone else got their drivers license before me. I confess that I was envious of my friends who were able to drive without having a parent or other adult riding with them.
During those days, there was an Alabama State Trooper whose last name was Coffey who gave the drivers license test in DeKalb County. Trooper Coffey had a reputation of making the driver’s test difficult for teens. “I hope you don’t get Coffey” was my friends’ reply when I told them I was going to Fort Payne to take the test.
Of course, it was Trooper Coffey who administered my test. He was a stern, no-nonsense guy who was there to do his job and not make small talk with a nervous 16-year-old.
I know my momma was praying, because I passed the test without incurring the wrath of Coffey. When it was over, he didn’t tell me my score. He just handed me his report and said, “Take this to the probate’s office.”
Mother and Daddy both taught me how to drive. I remember Momma saying I had a lead foot. I also remember Daddy sharing some rules of the road I still apply:
» Don’t tailgate
» Stop steering so much; just hold the wheel and drive
» Stay to the inside of curves and not the outside
» Drive in the middle on a country road, unless you meet another vehicle, because the sides of the road are probably worn out
» If you’re parking in a yard, field or somewhere without marked spaces, you better think about how you’re going to get out before you park
» And this one is a direct quote from Daddy: “Son, you’ll get your killing in a parking lot if you ain’t careful.”
Driving meant freedom when I was 16. Now, I just pray to stay safe and avoid accidents, especially when I’m driving on U.S. 431.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
