The Sand Mountain Reporter made a strong appearance on this year’s list of Alabama Press Association award winners by placing in the top three in more than 13 categories for Division C for advertising and editorial. This year, 23 publications submitted 440 entries for the advertising contest, and 52 publications submitted 1,858 entries for editorial. The Illinois Press Association membership judged the entries.
Editorial
Best Spot News Story: second place for “Fire destroys family apartment | Man arrested for obstruction; community raises support for victims” by Elizabeth Summers
Best Business Story or Column: third place for “FIT FOR THE FUTURE | SMPA provides engine for community health, economic impact” by Daniel Taylor
Best Feature Story Coverage: second place for “'Hard work won't kill nobody' | Poplar Springs native turns 100” by Daniel Taylor
Best News Feature Story Coverage: first place for “Inmates save life of Marshall County corrections officer who was attacked, stabbed” by Elizabeth Summers
Best Humorous Column: second place for “My dog’s coffee addiction” by Daniel Taylor
Advertising
Best Classified Page or Section: first place for Sherrie Hall, Jonathan Bottomlee, John Morris
Best Single Ad 1/2 page and under, black and white: second place for “Greg Shark” by Sherrie Hall, John Morris
Best Single Ad 1/2 page and under, color: second place for “AFL Sushi and Fudge” by Sherrie Hall, John Morris
Best Single Ad over 1/2 page, color: first place for “Pecans” by Sherrie Hall, John Morris; second place for “Gunter’s Landing” by Sherrie Hall, John Morris
Best One Time Special Section-Newsprint or Glossy: third place for “20 years” by Sherrie Hall, Jonathan Bottomlee, John Morris
Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper: first place for “Hope” by Sherrie Hall, John Morris
Best Classified Display Ad: third place for “Crossville Health and Rehab” by Sherrie Hall, John Morris
The Alabama Press Association is the state trade association of daily and weekly newspapers in Alabama. Its active membership includes 24 daily newspapers and 99 non-daily newspapers. In addition, its membership includes over 100 associate members, which represent newspaper vendors, colleges and universities and other organizations allied to the newspaper industry.
