This is an opinion column.
August of 1996 started out in a whirlwind…it was back to school time. My oldest, Josh, was ready for the fourth grade, Jake was going into the 2nd and Katie was just starting her education in kindergarten. I had spent several days getting them all three back on a regular sleep schedule, buying new shoes, backpacks, pencils and notebooks.
My daughter was very excited to begin school…she had patiently watched her older brothers for a few years and was ready herself to get started. Josh was a good student and was ready to get back in a desk and see his friends. Jake on the other hand was a different story. He loved running wild and free outside and had been complaining for days about having to be restricted once again for nine months.
The Sunday morning before they were all to start the following day, he got out of bed moaning and whining…with one of his infamous “belly aches”. I didn’t pay him much attention…thinking he was getting an early start on his escapades that year to play hooky.
As the morning went on, however, I began to worry a little. When his tears started rolling and he refused to eat, I decided something was most definitely wrong so we loaded up and took a trip to the ER. There had been a nearby wreck and the ambulances were unloading the injured when we got there. The staff was extremely busy and it took a while for them to put us in an exam room. The nurse took Jake’s vitals and we played the waiting game for a couple hours.
When the doctor on call finally opened the curtain and came inside, he looked tired and seemed in a hurry. He gave Jake a quick check, pushed on his stomach a little and told me it was only gastritis. He suggested an antacid, gave my son a pat on the back and told me not to worry. I felt foolish for wasting the hospital’s time on something so trivial and wished I hadn’t overreacted.
We went back home and I gave Jake the recommended antacid. But it didn’t help… at all. In fact, as the day wore on, he got worse and finally around suppertime, I called the hospital back. The nurse who answered the phone told me that I could bring him back in and they would take another look at him…but she told me from looking at his chart, she felt like it would be a wasted trip. My motherly instincts kicked in, however, and we headed back to the ER.
As the sliding doors automatically opened and we crossed the threshold, a tall man wearing snakeskin boots was exiting. He smiled and nodded as he neared us, but then his forehead creased when he saw Jake, bent over and holding his stomach. He stopped and asked what was wrong with the little guy.
I was panicked and for some reason told a complete stranger about the belly ache, our earlier visit to the hospital and the diagnosis. He knelt down eye to eye with my son and told him he was surgeon there at the hospital. He asked if he could feel his tummy. Jake looked up at me with tear filled eyes, and I nodded. The man gently pressed on his side then stood up and told us to follow him. I didn’t ask questions as we quickly walked down the hallway. He didn’t stop at the receptionist desk as he punched in the code to enter the exam room area, motioning us to follow.
He began barking out orders as we passed the nurse’s station and told them to put us in a room and get an x-ray STAT. Within minutes, Jake was wheeled away to the imaging department. They didn’t bring him back to the room where I waited…but a nurse came and told me to come with her. By the time I got there, they had my baby boy on a gurney, shower cap on his head and wearing a small hospital gown. His appendix had just ruptured and they were prepping him for surgery. I signed the release forms and gave Jake a kiss on the forehead as the doors swung shut behind him.
I sat and prayed in that waiting room for what seemed like hours. Finally, the surgeon strolled into the room with a smile. “Everything went well,” he assured me. “We got to it just in time and your baby is going to be fine.” I had never been so thankful in my life! I knew God had a hand on my son that evening because the surgeon told me that he had came to the hospital on a false alarm and wasn’t even supposed to be there that night!
Jake quickly recovered and I think for the first time in his short life, he was actually glad to go back to school two weeks later. He got to show off his first scar plus share the story about a doctor in snake skin boots who saved his life!
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist.
