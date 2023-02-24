LaGrange women’s basketball has produced a season for the ages and that has been reflected in the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) postseason honors, with freshman Laila Battle (Smyrna, Georgia) and head coach Jasen Jonus earning major recognitions along with the second most All-Conference selections as the league announced its first ever end-of-year awards on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Jonus, a 2008 Crossville High School graduate, was named the first ever CCS Coach of the Year with Battle claiming Rookie of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year and one of four All-CCS honors.
Battle was named to the first team along with sophomore guard Zyhia Johnson (Homerville, Georgia) while freshman forward Amanda McLendon (Orlando, Florida) and senior guard Gracie Brunel (Broxton, Georgia) each garnered second-team honors.
Over the past decade in the USA South, the program had had just one first-team selection, that being Heather Miller in 2013, and three West Division first-team choices in Marilauren Farr (2018-19), Jahpera McEachin (2020-21) and Brunel (2021-22).
It is the second All-Conference honor for Brunel following last year’s honor and the first for Battle, McLendon and Johnson.
Additionally, senior center Jada Strickland (Fairburn, Georgia) was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.
Jonus earns not only his first career Coach of the Year honor but also the first in the history of the newly formed CCS as a result of one of the single-best seasons, if not the best, in program history.
This year he has led LaGrange to a 20-6 overall record and 13-3 mark in the CCS. While the latter is good for second place in the league, the 20 wins equals the program’s all-time record for the NCAA Division III level, tying the 2010-11 squad that went 20-5.
Additionally, the Panthers have won 15 of their last 18 dating to Dec. 30, a stretch including a 74-59 rout of eventual league champion and then 20-1 Berea and season sweeps of Maryville and Piedmont.
The only other team to defeat Berea was undefeated and current No. 2 Transylvania while LaGrange had never taken two in a row from Maryville, let alone swept them, and had only three times before had at least two straight against the Lions.
LaGrange won their CCS Tournament quarterfinal over Covenant and will face No. 3 seed Piedmont in the semifinals Saturday, Feb. 25.
Jonus is serving his third season as head coach. He was named the fourth head coach in the history of the program on April 3, 2020.
Jonus worked as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball program at LaGrange for seven years from 2013-20, serving as the associate head coach for the final three seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.