Albertville lights Christmas Tree 2022

Residents Thursday night congregate near the Albertville Christmas tree shortly after it was lit to officially kick off the holiday season.

 Daniel Taylor | Special to The Reporter

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — With Thanksgiving under a week away and Christmas just around the corner, the city of Albertville ushered in the holiday season with its annual parade and tree lighting ceremony Thursday.

A record number of businesses, civic groups, other organizations participated in the parade.

Albertville’s Downtown Open House event kicked off Friday and continued Saturday, Nov. 19.

