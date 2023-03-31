GULF SHORES — The Sardis varsity softball team spent part of its spring break week at the beach, where it compiled a 2-2 record in the Gulf Coast Classic III Tournament.
Sardis 7,
Rehobeth 3
Jayda Lacks starred for the Lions in Monday’s victory. The senior batted 3-for-3, including home runs in the second and fourth innings. She finished with two runs and five RBIs.
Maddie Harris doubled and drove in a run for head coach Richey Lee’s Lions.
Annah Kate Waldrep went 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI, and Jordyn Knight finished 1-for-2 with one run. Kayden Tarvin was 1-for-2, and Kytha Edwards closed 1-for-3 with a run.
Vada Willmore and Halle Haynes both scored one run for the Lions.
Haynes started and earned the win for Sardis. She pitched two innings and allowed four hits, three runs (one earned) and one walk.
Enterprise 4,
Sardis 1
Enterprise plated three runs in the top of the fifth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie, to defeat the Lions on Monday.
Val Owens doubled home Knight with Sardis’ only run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Waldrep and Barit Snead each singled for the Lions, who had three hits.
Harris pitched for Sardis. She allowed four hits, one earned run and no walks. She struck out one.
Columbia Academy 5,
Sardis 3
The Lions built a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning in Monday night’s game, but Columbia — a private school power from Tennessee — rallied for the victory.
Jalyn Hannah’s double drove in two of the Lions’ first-inning runs.
Edwards finished 1-for-2 with a run scored, and Knight went 1-for-1 as Sardis collected just three hits. Waldrep and Snead each scored a run.
Tarvin pitched for the Lions. She scattered five hits and allowed three earned runs and three walks. She had four strikeouts.
Sardis 10,
McAdory 6
An eight-run outburst in the third inning propelled the Lions past McAdory on Wednesday in their final game of the tournament.
Lacks’ RBI double ignited Sardis’ big inning. Tarvin delivered a two-run double, and Willmore contributed an RBI single. The big hit of the inning was Hannah Hill’s three-run homer. Harris slugged a solo homer for the Lions’ eighth run of the frame.
Tarvin paced Sardis at the plate by batting 3-for-3 with three RBIs. She belted a solo homer in the bottom of the second.
Haynes stroked a double, and Edwards, Mia Fowler and Owens all singled. Baylor Gilmer collected an RBI.
Tarvin posted the win in the circle. She surrendered five hits, one earned run and two walks. She fanned four batters.
