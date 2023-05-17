The Asbury Community Task Force will host a yard sale this weekend and they need your help.
Anyone with gently used unwanted items are asked to bring them to the Martling Friendship Center, 4059 Martling Road, Albertville, between 6:30 to 8 p.m. from now to Friday, May 19.
The yard sale will be Saturday, May 20 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Friendship Center.
The Asbury Community Task Force is a community outreach group to inform the community of ways to protect themselves.
Knowledge is a good weapon, and the group meets each second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Friendship Center.
A representative from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office attends most meetings to inform participants of issues facing the community. Guest speaks discuss topics to help prepare residents for issues, such as active shooters, drug and human trafficking, weather emergencies and theft rings.
Attendees are urged to bring concerns and ideas to share during the meetings.
All funds raised from the yard sale will go to sponsor various community events.
