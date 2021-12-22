A single-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, claimed the life of a Scottsboro woman.
Melia Paige Jenkins, 50, was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Edge that she was driving left the roadway and overturned in an embankment.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 75 near Piney Grove Road and the Scarham Creek bridge, approximately five miles north of Albertville.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate
