The Boaz City Council approved soliciting bids for city-wide paving projects and for emergency drainage repairs in the Elder Street and Emory Street area.
The bids were to be opened Thursday for the drainage work.
The council also approved preliminary authorization the issuance of general obligation warrants and validation proceedings in connection to that process.
Mayor David Dyar said the action is an initial step toward a possible future project. He said it will allow the city to be prepared if there is a future decision to go to the bond market.
The City of Boaz department heads will be singing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 22 at the Boaz Senior Center on Church Street. Everyone is invited to attend.
