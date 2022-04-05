Talmage Holcomb
Boaz
Mr. Talmage Holcomb, 90, of Boaz, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his residence.
Services were at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at McRae Chapel. Interment followed in the Walls Cemetery with Bro. Fred Nichols officiating. Visitation was on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 1 – 2 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home.
Mr. Holcomb was born in Alabama on October 2, 1931, to Lee and Verna Price Holcomb. He was a retired Master Sargent with the United States Air Force.
Mr. Holcomb is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Cynthia Holcomb, of Boaz, and Brian and Sandy Holcomb, of Albertville; grandchildren, John Michael and Anna Holcomb, Leah Michelle Holcomb, and Andrew Taylor Holcomb; and great-grandchildren, Parker Pate Holcomb, Emmy Kate Holcomb, and Piper Quinn Holcomb.
Mr. Holcomb was preceded by his parents, Lee and Verna Holcomb; wife, Joyce Holcomb; brother, Spurgeon Holcomb; and sister, Dorothy Holcomb.
Pallbearers were John Holcomb, Andrew Holcomb, Chad Moody, Joey Dobbins, Tommy Gillilan.
Family requests no live flowers.
Beverly Jean Shelley
Collinsville
Beverly Jean Shelley, 61, of Collinsville, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her home
Graveside service were Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery at Dawson. Rev. John Hamilton officiated. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Shelley is survived by her daughter, Tara Shelley-Powell (Dustan); son, Casey Shelley; four grandchildren; sister, Becky Nelson (Tony); and stepfather, Larry Portwood.
Donald Ray Cooper
Guntersville
Donald Ray Cooper, 68, of Guntersville, died Saturday, April 2, 2022.
A memorial visitation will be Thursday, April 8, 2022, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.
Theresa Benefield Hawkins
Attalla
Theresa Benefield Hawkins, 73, of Attalla, died April 2, 2022.
She is survived by her sons, Lane (Lorri) Taylor and Corey (Amy) Taylor; stepdaughters, Terri (Jeff) Elliott and Leslie Hawkins; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda (Larry) Ewing.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ivalee Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Red Hill Church Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Brother Jeremy Jones and Anthony Moody. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Kristy Brooks
Boaz
Kristy Brooks, 50, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital
Services were Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Welton Brooks and Rev. Eric Hedgepath officiated.
Kristy is survived by her husband, Kevin Brooks Sr.; son, Kevin Brooks Jr. (Tracy); one grandson; brother, Kenny Ramey Jr.; stepfather, Ronald Norris; father-in-law, Roger Brooks; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
LaVaughn White
Boaz
LaVaughn White, 89, of Boaz, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home
Services were Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Bro. Wayne White and Bro. Patrick White officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. White is survived be his wife, Christene White; daughter, Tammy Smith (Donnie); son, Tony White (Joan); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne White (Carolyn), T. O. White, Lowell White; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Madison Renfroe
Albertville
Madison Renfroe, 19, of Albertville, died March 31, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services were Monday, April 4, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Survivors include her parents, Bobby Renfroe and Heather Teague; and brothers, Ryan Lang (Allie) and Dylan Renfroe (Crystal).
Mary Helen
Strickland
Albertville
Mary Helen Strickland, 77, of Albertville, died March 31, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Albertville with Bro. Mark Adams officiating. Burial was in Mt. High Cemetery in Albertville. Adams Brown Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Billy M. Strickland; daughter, Amy Strickland; sons, Jeff Marshall (Sherri), Wayne Strickland (Donna) and Scott Strickland; sisters, Bobbie Brown (Mike) and Jane Harner; brother, Jody Harner (Jude); four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mauntez Winkles Brown
Boaz
Mauntez Winkles Brown, 95, of Boaz, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Rev. Bradley Walls and Rev. Michael Williams will officiate the service.
She is survived by her son, Charles Brown (Cynthia); and daughter, Mickye Wilburn; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; and her brother, Wynell “Poodle” Winkles (Elaine).
Linda McCright
Boaz
Linda McCright, 79, of Boaz, died April 1, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were Monday, April 4, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Stephen Smith, Rev. Jimmy Umphrey and Rev. Tim Rayburn officiated. Burial was in Carnes Chapel Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Smith (LaDon); son, Russell McCright (Tina); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Parker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter.
