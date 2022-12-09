GERALDINE, Ala. — Jaxon Colvin, Lucas Bryant and Connor Johnson combined for 63 points to power the Geraldine varsity boys to a 69-56 win over Sylvania in a Class 3A, Area 14 matchup Tuesday night at Nix Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs improved to 1-1 in the Area 14 standings.
Colvin pumped in a game-best 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Bryant collected 19 points, six boards and three assists, and Johnson finished with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds while adding three assists.
Redick Smith got four points and five assists for the Bulldogs.
Sylvania led 13-12 after a quarter, but the contest was tied 32-32 at the half. The Bulldogs built a 55-48 advantage at the final rest stop.
Josh Scott’s 18 points led the Rams. Griffin Turner scored 15.
“We had a hard time defending the 3-point shot,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “They made some really deep 3s and we had to adjust our defense a little bit.
“I thought we improved with our effort and intensity. It was big to get an area win.”
Geraldine 63, St. Clair County 37
The Bulldogs (4-4) outscored the Saints 18-2 in the third quarter to pull away for a comfortable victory Thursday night at Odenville.
Geraldine led 14-7, 30-17 and 48-19 at the rest stops.
“We played well defensively, especially in the third quarter,” Smith said.
“I thought we did a good job of being focused after a long bus ride, on the road, on a Thursday, against an unfamiliar opponent. It’s always good to win on the road.”
Colvin and Johnson each scored 19 points for the Bulldogs. Colvin added 11 rebounds and two assists, and Johnson grabbed three boards.
Redick Smith finished with 10 points, three assists and two rebounds, and Bryant had six points, five rebounds and four assists.
Jayce Mickens’ 11 points led the Saints.
