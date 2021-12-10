On Wednesday, the Marshall County Commission approved $235,005.88 to the Sheriff’s Office to fund various new positions.
Sheriff Phil Sims requested funding for two existing positions — another jail sergeant and female jail sergeant — a new position of assistant jail administrator, another investigator and an additional K9 deputy. The funding would also allow a court deputy and school resource officer to be promoted to the rank of sergeant, both of which are already performing duties of a sergeant, the sheriff said.
The request was approved by the commission, 3-1. District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson was the lone “no” vote on funding the new positions.
“I’m just concerned. We talked about maybe next year trying to do a cost of living [raise],” Watson said. “If we decide to do that and then the jail, in clear conscience I can’t do it.”
In August, Sims asked the commission for $717,026 to fund 20 personnel changes involving adding new positions and promoting others, including the ones previously mentioned. After discussing the budget with the commissioners, he pared down his list to include only the “immediate needs,” which is how he arrived at the lower figure, he said.
In other business, the commission:
- Heard an update report from Martin & Cobey Construction on the progress of renovations at the Marshall County Jail. Project leader Kelly Howard said the project is currently in Phase 1 of 4, with roughly $1 million having been spent on work and materials, which represents about 13% of the project.
- Approved a construction change directive to continue work on the IT room at the jail while the cost of the project is negotiated with Chorba Contracting. The cost of the IT room expansion was quoted at $54,285 by the contracting company, but Howard said he intends to negotiate for a lower estimate.
- Approved canceling the regularly scheduled Dec 22 meeting.
- Discuss approval to adopt the 2022 fiscal year holiday schedule in accordance with the State of Alabama, which includes 12 holidays.
- Announce MCPALS will be having a white goods pickup and dumpster on Jan. 10 for District 2
- Approved financing for two tractors from the State Bid List for $138,670.68, to be used by District 3.
- Approved an amendment to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama Investing in Alabama Counties Program Maintenance and Support Membership Agreement. County Administrator Ashleigh Bubbet said the amendment does not affect Marshall County.
- Approved a resolution for expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act Funds for direct administrative personnel costs.
- Approved a payment of $51,282 to the Albertville Police Department for housing female inmates for the Sheriff’s Office while the jail is being renovated.
- Approved the purchase of five new equipped vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office from state bid list approximate cost $216,175; $160,000 of which will come from the Equipment Replacement Fund and $56,175 from the General Fund fund balance.
- Approved an application by the Sheriff’s Office for a federal grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs; $24, 000, no match.
- Approved a resolution authorizing the allocation of $7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for eligible water and sewer infrastructure projects.
- Approve giving a total of $101,500 in direct support to the following non-profit agencies: Marshall County Coalition Against Domestic Violence, $7,500; PALS, $5,000; Associated for Retarded Citizens, $7,000; RSVP, $20,000; CAJA, $7,500; Homeles Shelter, $12,000; Marshall County Extension Service, $30,000; Disabled American Veterans, $2,500; and Junior Acheivement of Alabama, $5,000.
- Appointed Bret Byrd to the Marshall County Economic Development Board.
- Approved a salary increase for the county coroner. The current coroner Cody Nugent requested an annual salary of $35,000 for the position — a significant increase from the previous $1,800 per year plus expense account pay — but the commission approved $25,000 at the recommendation of District 4 Commission Joey Baker. Watson voted against the increase. The new pay won’t kick in until January 2023 after the next county coroner election.
- Approved the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
