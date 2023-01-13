A Boaz man entered a guilty plea in Marshall County Court Monday.
According to Marshall County District Attorney-Elect Jennifer Bray, Jossie Bowen, 28, of Boaz, entered a guilty plea Monday to shooting Colton Craig McKinney, 30, of Crossville.
The shooting happened in February 2020 in the parking lot of the Family Security Credit Union in Boaz.
Bray said Bowen was sentenced to a split 15-year sentence where he will serve two years in jail followed by 36-months probation. He was also sentenced to pay all associated court costs.
At the time of the shooting, then Boaz Assistant Police Chief Walter “Little John” Colbert said first responders found McKinney lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Once paramedics arrived at the scene, Colbert said McKinney was placed in the Boaz Fire Department’s ambulance where CPR was performed. Colbert said McKinney later succumbed to his injuries before being transported to the hospital.
Colbert said officers first located Bowen inside the credit union, still holding the murder weapon — a 9-mm pistol — in the back pocket of his pants. Colbert wasn’t sure why Bowen chose to enter the credit union.
“He probably wasn’t thinking clearly,” Colbert said.
After investigating, Colbert said officers learned Bowen’s sister was the ex-wife of McKinney. According to investigators, Bowen and his sister went to the credit union to confront McKinney about a joint bank account they still had together. That’s when a confrontation occurred in the parking lot, resulting in McKinney’s death, according to Colbert.
