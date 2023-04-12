Wednesday, April 12, Reds, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Friday, April 14, at Royals, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Saturday, April 15, at Royals, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
Sunday, April 16, at Royals, 1:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
Monday, April 17, at Padres, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
Tuesday, April 18, at Padres, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
Wednesday, April 19, at Padres, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
Friday, April 21, Astros, 6:20 p.m., Apple TV+
