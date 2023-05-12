I heard from Marshal Brooks and Patrice Golden this week about the 1986 Sardis varsity baseball team, which was the first in school history to reach the semifinals of the AHSAA state playoffs.
It took the Lions 37 years to return to the baseball semifinals, where they hosted archrival Boaz this weekend in an epic best-of-three series destined to never be forgotten.
Marshal’s brother, Eric, played on the ’86 team. Patrice’s husband, Michael Golden, played for the Lions during that magical season. Michael’s father, Randall, was an assistant coach. Ken Jones served as head coach and David Bice was his other assistant.
Coach Jones, Coach Bice and Randall are among the first friends I made from Sardis when I came to work for The Reporter 35 years ago this month. I’m thankful for their friendship and support through the years.
I was a sophomore at Alabama when Sardis made its postseason run 37 years ago, and I followed the team by reading The Reporter. Then-sports editor Mark Murdock provided excellent coverage of the Lions.
In 1986, only the 16 area champions advanced to the state playoffs, which meant there were four rounds instead of five like today. Also, the first round and quarterfinals both were single-elimination. The best-of-three series started with the semifinals.
Sardis whipped Danville 15-6 in the first round and edged Cordova 5-4 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the Lions clashed with West Limestone.
West Limestone took the opener 7-3, but host Sardis responded with an 18-7 rout in game two to force the if-necessary game. The Wildcats posted a 6-4 victory in the decisive third game.
Headland defeated West Limestone in three games in the championship series.
I found a team photo Mark Murdock took following Sardis’ win over J.B. Pennington that clinched the 3A, Area 11 championship and postseason berth. Besides Michael and Eric, other team members were Jon Declue, Randy Hubbard, Terry Hill, Rodney Busha, Robbie Hubbard, Mark Turk, Lee Smith, Chris Declue, Jimmy Allen, Corey Head, Wayne Shirley, Jason Hallmark, Scottie Haynie, Lee Mayo, Brent Naylor, Shane Salers, Lane Reinhardt and Chris Holdbrooks.
I never had a chance to write about those guys on the Lions’ legendary 1986 squad, but I did have the opportunity to cover some of their sons and daughters, many of whom starred for Sardis like their fathers.
The players, coaches and others who remember that team have enjoyed reminiscing this week in the leadup to the Boaz-Sardis series. My guess is some of them would like to go back and get one more shot at West Limestone.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
