A new, popular fast foot restaurant is set to officially break ground in Albertville tomorrow.
On Wednesday, July 27, Whataburger and its franchise group MWB Restaurants will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first Albertville Whataburger restaurant, scheduled to open this fall. The event will be at 6950 US-431, Albertville, Ala. 35950, the future site of the restaurant where the old Royal Inn motel was located.
“We are honored to bring Whataburger to Albertville and wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to this community for being so welcoming,” said MWB Restaurants CEO John Reno. “We look forward to opening our doors this fall and continuing Whataburger’s legacy of serving great food and friendly service to our new friends in the area.”
Once opened, this restaurant will feature an open-concept dining room, custom mural and double drive-thru, among other features to best serve guests.
The Albertville restaurant will bring approximately 120 jobs to the community. Hiring for Restaurant Managers will begin in the coming weeks, with hiring for Team Leaders and Team Members to follow. Whataburger’s unique leadership curriculum trains all employees in a way that automatically puts them on the path to career advancement.
Those interested in working at the Albertville Whataburger restaurant can get more information on Whataburger’s competitive benefits and salaries, great opportunities for career advancements and other employee resources for growth and development by visiting https://mwburger.com/careers.
About Whataburger
Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio with more than 890 locations across its 14-state footprint and sales of more than $3 billion annually. Whataburger is a 2022 Top Workplaces winner. The brand has more than 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 60 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just like they like it.
To apply for Whataburger jobs, visit https://mwburger.com/careers.
