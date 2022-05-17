A wreck in Huntsville and Guntersville claimed the lives of two local residents Saturday.
According to Huntsville Police, officers responded to a call regarding a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on Governor’s Drive just west of Cliffs Edge at about 8:40 a.m.
Officers believe the driver, Larry Bruce Ballenger, 74, of Boaz, lost control of the Bakery Feeds truck before veering off the shoulder and striking a rock hillside. He died from injuries sustained in the accident, police said.
Traffic along Governor’s Drive was at a standstill for hours until ALDOT workers were able to set up a detour around the scene. Workers were able to convert on eastbound lane of Governors Drive into a temporary westbound lane to help with traffic flow. Around 4 p.m., one westbound lane was reopened to traffic. All lanes were reopened around 5:30 p.m.
Overall, the roadway was closed for about eight hours as officers investigated the scene and heavy tow trucks were brought in to remove the crashed truck.
That same day, a Lacey’s Spring man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Guntersville.
According to Guntersville Police Lt. Josh Case, officers responded to a collision on Alabama 69 near the intersection of Warrenton Road.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 210 Ford Fusion an da 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle had crashed.
Charles Graham, 64, of Lacey’s Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford, Patrick Meadows, 31, of Harvest, was uninjured, but was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with other charges pending. The crash is still under investigation by the Guntersville Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit.
Agencies responding to the scene included Guntersville Police, Guntersville Fire and Rescue, Marshall Medical Services ambulance and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.