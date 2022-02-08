CROSSVILLE — World’s Finest Chocolate sales representative Julie O’Rourke discovered how Jon Bales’ sixth-grade students at Crossville Middle School feel about their teacher.
“One of the kids told me, ‘He’s the best teacher ever,’” O’Rourke said Thursday, Feb. 3 following a ceremony to honor Bales for winning the World’s Finest Chocolate $2K Giveaway for Outstanding Educators for January.
The contest took place on the World’s Finest Chocolate Facebook page. Bales’ nomination post received 1,465 votes, including a few from as far away as the Philippines.
“Jon was nominated by a special teacher at the school to win our contest for extraordinary educator, and he had an amazing turnout,” O’Rourke said during the ceremony. “I was so proud because he was going up against some really big cities with other extraordinary educators, and Jon Bales from Crossville Middle School won the show.
“I know he has a beautiful story, and he has a beautiful heart. We’re so proud of him. We’re here today to celebrate Jon and his accomplishments with that, and reward the school a thousand dollars and Jon a check for a thousand dollars from World’s Finest Chocolate to thank him for being such an extraordinary educator and making a difference in students and children’s lives.”
Bales said, “I’m going to donate my money to the school so we can buy a new laminator.”
Crossville Middle School serves students in grades 4-8.
Bales’ nomination for the contest listed why he should win:
“Mr. Bales has a deep heartfelt passion for children and their families that must deal with all forms of childhood cancer. I have listened to him talk about his desire to make sure the parents of students have support, not just the child. During one particular event for childhood cancer, I watched as tears streamed down his face. Most men cannot show this type of compassion in public. He is a true superhero for a lot of children and parents.
“Jon is an excellent classroom teacher who does ensure that all students excel above their abilities. Mr. Bales requests that all special needs, below grade level, and just those who need a little extra love be placed in his homeroom. I watch him lift their spirits up daily, by whatever means necessary. He is so awesome at this one particular skill. Whatever the students need to reach their goals is provided by Mr. Bales, even if he must use his own money. He is completely deserving of this honor. I for one am a better person, mother, and teacher just by being at Crossville Middle School with Jon Bales.”
The name of the colleague who nominated Bales wasn’t revealed during the ceremony.
In addition to the cash prizes, Brandi Lyles of Fort Payne, who supported Bales’ nomination, won a 5-pound chocolate bar. She received it during the ceremony.
Bales leads Crossville Middle’s fundraising chocolate sale, featuring products from World’s Finest Chocolate, which is a third generation, family-owned company based in Chicago. O’Rourke is the company’s local sales rep, and she lives in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
According to information provided by the company, its products have helped customers raise over $4.4 billion since 1949.
