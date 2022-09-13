The glow of the lights and football on Monday night is not an uncommon sight, at least in the NFL.
But for those passing by the Albertville Soccer Field on Monday night, a new football team was just starting its first season, in a new sport.
The Albertville Aggies began their first season as a varsity flag football team Monday night, with a team of around 20 girls led by head coach Quinton Williams squaring off against Oxford and Anniston.
The Aggies became the first area team to officially take the field in flag football, which was introduced last year by the AHSAA, and saw Guntersville initially declare for the sport last fall, before having to scrap the program before ever playing a game.
While it wasn’t easy to make Monday night happen for the Aggies, just getting on the field and getting the chance to compete was one of the biggest hurdles for the program.
“It was really good,” Williams said of the night. “To have place where girls maybe didn’t have a sport to play, have a place to play, that’s a good thing.
“The girls came out here and played hard, and playing a sport they’ve never played a game in before, I was really proud of them. We had to learn some things, we’d never coached it before with a real game either, so we had to learn some things. I’m proud of how they played, and we’ll play both teams again, and we’ll figure some things out for sure.”
Despite declaring a team last November, it was still a slow build for the Aggies, who went through the spring and summer without a team finalized, and only began team practices around three weeks ago. Combine that with only getting two practices a week in the build-up to Monday night, and it was a lot of learning on the fly for the Aggies, but also improving on the fly against teams that had a year of experience under their belt in the sport.
“We didn’t get to put a team together until the very beginning of this year,” Williams explained. “So we only had three weeks of practice, we had like six practices. But then, now as the sport continues and we figure it out, we’ll have spring training, have the team formalized by the end of the school year, so we can have summer to plan and go right into practice. It was kind of fast to put it together, but it’s been great.”
On the field, the Aggies were downed 24-0 by a strong Oxford team in the opener, then made big strides in Game 2 against Anniston, falling 13-0, giving up touchdowns on the first and last offensive plays of the game for the Bulldogs. Inbetween, senior Carly Pascal made the play of the night for the Aggies, getting an interception to open the second half against Anniston.
Williams expected those growing pains on offense, and noted that the team will focus on what they learned from seeing those two teams perform on offense, and apply it in practice to hopefully open up their offense.
“It’s a lot of learning what you can and can’t do,” Williams said. “The blocking is difficult, and so you have to figure that out, and honestly we haven’t and have to work on that. But defensively, we were really tight, we got burned on one play, but everything else we did was pretty great. I think defensively we looked really good.”
As for the goals and expectations for the first season of flag football, as was the case Monday night, to just keep learning, and to give students an opportunity to play a sport they might not have considered before.
“We said we were really simple with how we’re going to do this this year,” Williams said. “We’re going to learn. That’s the goal, to learn, to develop, to teach the things you get to experience when you have teamwork. Just to grow and develop, and to see this team get more of our students interested in this sport and other activities. We want to really engage the student body to be involved in the things Albertville has to offer.”
Albertville Flag Football Remaining Schedule
September 26 at Oxford; vs. Oxford and Anniston, 6:30 p.m.
October 3 vs JB Pennington at Sparkman, 5:30 p.m.
October 17 at Anniston; vs Anniston and Oxford, 6:30 p.m.
October 18 at JB Pennington; vs Pennington and Southeastern, 6:30 p.m.
