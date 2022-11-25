GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Full-ride scholarships are rare for track athletes, coach Chris Bashaw said. But Guntersville High’s Jadyn Bonds signed exactly that last week.
The two-time 5A high jump state champion (she’s also been the runner-up twice) signed a scholarship with Jacksonville State University on Nov. 18 in a ceremony in front of friends, family and much of the student body.
Jadyn didn’t have any remarks at the actual signing, but we caught up with her just before it took place to get a few details.
She had offers from UAH, UAB and USA as well. She chose Jacksonville over the others because it’s close to home and she particularly liked the coaches and the other athletes she met.
When asked what had been the best part of her storied career, she didn’t name winning the state championships.
“It has been my team supporting me, at meets and practice, and my coaches pushing me,” she said.
She competes in three other events as well – long jump, triple jump and hurdles.
Bashaw said Jadyn’s very first track meet might have driven her to work extra hard at jumping.
“She ran the 1600 and hated every minute of it,” he said. “It might have been what pushed her to work hard at jumping. She didn’t want to run distance.”
Jadyn started running for Guntersville High as a seventh grader. Her “other sport” is volleyball. She wanted to play basketball her senior year, but she bruised a bone in volleyball and missed a month.
With practice for indoor track gearing up right now, she didn’t want to risk a possible injury on the basketball court.
She is the daughter of Derek and Brandi Bonds. Her brother Logan Bonds plays basketball at Freed-Hardeman and she has a sister Baylee Bonds.
“We’re very thankful for everyone who is here today and everyone who had a part in her success,” GHS Principal Chris Andrews said at the signing.
“Officer Jonathan Harris is here. He works with the throwers on our track team, but said he was going to be here to support Jadyn because she always supports the throwers. Jadyn, we thank you for how you have represented Guntersville High School.”
Coach Bashaw said Guntersville had a 21-time state champion who only got a 60-percent scholarship when she signed an SEC scholarship.
“Jadyn is getting a full ride, which is very, very rare,” he said.
“The hard work she put in here is going to carry over and she is going to work hard at JSU. For every bit they are going to pay for her to go to school, she is going to earn it. We appreciate her and all her hard work, and we look forward to the spring.”
