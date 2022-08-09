GUNTERSVILLE — Shyna Cahill took over the Boaz varsity volleyball program in 2021 and guided the Pirates to the Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament championship and the quarterfinals of the 16-team North Super Regional in Huntsville.
Cahill talked about her team’s outlook for the 2022 campaign during the first Marshall County Volleyball Media Day on July 30 at Supreme Courts. BHS senior Amylia Langley, junior Jazzy Roberts and junior Alexus Ashley accompanied Cahill to the event.
Bart Hyche of Supreme Courts and Bo Starkey of Average Joe’s Sports Talk conducted the press conference with Boaz. Fans can watch a replay of the press conference on Supreme Courts’ Facebook page.
“We have been working, working, working,” Cahill said of her team’s summer. “We actually started the last week in June. We played 12 matches that week, so we didn’t hesitate to start focusing on what we needed to work on. We’ve had a ton of playdates, we were at Munciana [Camp at Supreme Courts] and we’ve had a few practices where we can get in the gym and focus on our individual things.
“I told the girls we have worked so hard this summer I feel like we haven’t let up much, and I know they feel the same. But, that’s what we need to do in order to get to where we want to be.”
Dealing with injuries this summer forced Cahill to move players around, such as shifting Ashley from setter to hitter for a playdate. Cahill’s squad fought through injuries, including three players who suffered ACL knee injuries, to achieve success in the 2021 season. Another player underwent shoulder surgery in January.
“I tell my girls all the time if you’re not communicating, then you’re making errors,” Cahill said. “And if you’re making errors, then you’re not winning. In order to win, it starts at the root of communication … trusting each other.
“The girls know the game of volleyball, so even if I move my libero to a hitter and I put somebody else in a passing position, we know the court, we know this game, we know where we should be in any position.
“The girls know this is a game of strategy, so it’s about how well we can execute and not about how hard we can hit the ball. Where can we have that ball awareness, that game awareness — what are we going to have to do to get that point? It starts at the root of communication, but that’s also because we trust each other.”
Roberts, who was recovering from an injury at media day, said, “Without any chemistry, the whole season could end up in chaos. Good chemistry, good trust … it just builds the team together.”
Cahill is trying to develop what she describes as a growth mindset in the Pirates.
“I told the girls whether it’s something small or whether it’s something big — there has to be growth,” she said. “Where we were yesterday is not where we should be today. When we walk out of the gym today, we’ve gotten better at something. It might be one thing, it might be two things, but we never go back to yesterday.”
Boaz’s area opponents didn’t change under the AHSAA’s reclassification for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The Pirates remain in Class 5A, Area 13 with Sardis, Douglas and Crossville. Boaz beat Sardis in the Area 13 Tourney finals in 2021.
“One thing I also talk to my girls about is it doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the net, because we should always be our biggest competition,” Cahill said.
“It shouldn’t be that we’re playing Sardis and we’ve got to play better, or we play Douglas and we’ve got to play better. If we’re always playing our best, if we’re always pushing ourselves, then it shouldn’t matter who is on the other side of the court.
“Our expectations, and I know something these girls would like to achieve, is to host area, win area and make it to regionals in Huntsville. This year our goal is to make it past that [regional quarterfinal round], and that’s better from our previous year.”
If the Pirates qualify for the North Super Regional this year, they would need to reach the semifinals of the tournament to earn a State Tournament berth.
Boaz opens its schedule in the Hayden Invitational on Aug. 20.
