An Albertville couple was displaced from their home after a fire Friday.
According to Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Brent Ennis, a male resident of the home in the unit block of Whit Lane placed a smoldering cigarette into a container with numerous other butts already inside on the rear deck.
Wind blew embers onto the deck, causing a fire that spread up the back wall of the home and into the eves and attic.
Four fire trucks arrived to extinguish the blaze. The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The home sustained major fire damage as well as smoke and water damage to the interior, but is not considered a total loss, Ennis said.
No injuries were reported as both people inside the home were able to escape. They remained in the home’s driveway watching firefighters do their work.
