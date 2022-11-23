BOAZ, Ala. — Pro wrestling fans will be treated to 431 Sports Arena’s 40th annual Thanksgiving Spectacular on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. with belltime at 8:30 for the show, which is a fundraiser for the arena’s bicycle and toy giveaway during the Christmas season.
“I call this our Auburn-Alabama night,” said legendary wrestler Mickey “The Hammer” Henry, the arena owner. “Fans can come out to see us after the game.”
Reserved and general admission tickets will be $5 each. Tickets for children ages 11-and-under will be $1.
Circus of Chaos will be wrestling on Saturday night’s card. For the complete card or to buy tickets, call Henry at 256-515-3108.
“If you’re donating a bike for us to give away at Christmas, please bring it Saturday night,” Henry said.
