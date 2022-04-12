The City of Boaz and a local gym franchise are partnering up to open one of the largest fitness centers in Marshall County.
The city is teaming up with Willmore Total Fitness, a chain of family-owned local fitness centers, for the new facility. Willmore currently owns and operates six facilities across North Alabama, including locations in Albertville, Boaz, Arab, Guntersville, Rainbow City, and Crossville.
The new Willmore facility – the largest of their gyms yet – will relocate from Highway 431 in Boaz to a building near the new Boaz Parks and Recreation Center on Elizabeth Street.
“They will be leasing a building from the city,” said Director of Economic Development Kerry Walls.
“It is our space and we are so excited to see them take it.
“The gym will be located in the same building with Tre Regazzi’s.”
According to a Willmore flyer, the new gym will be 60% bigger with 3,000 square feet of turf. The facility will also include new equipment, showers and restrooms, and more cardio options.
The gym plans to have more parking and tanning options, as well as a larger childcare program. The gym will operate 24/7.
“We’ve been looking at going bigger and better for the community for a while now,” said Willmore Gyms owner Jon Willmore.
“Our facility in Boaz has been full for a while now … and the biggest complaint we have gotten from our members has been there was not enough room.
“I’ve seen gyms get stagnant because they don’t listen to their members. I don’t want us to get that way.”
Willmore hopes to be in the new space within the next 12 months. However, while work is going on in the new facility, the current gym will remain open to meet members’ needs.
“We’ve met with Kerry (Walls) and the mayor (David Dyar) about this for the past year or so,” Willmore said.
“We are so excited about this opportunity and want to give all the glory to God.”
