An Albertville woman was indicted by a Marshall County Grand Jury on intentional murder charges.
Online court records show Kathy Lynn Wright, 54, of Albertville, was indicted June 30 by a grand jury.
She was arrested in January in connection with the shooting death of her husband, Christopher Allen Wright.
Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded with officers from Douglas Police Department to a home on Johnson Drive Jan. 14 at about midnight. Upon arrival, they discovered Christopher Allen Wright outside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kathy Wright was taken into custody at a different location and charged with murder. Her bond was set at $200,000. She has since been released from jail.
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office and Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences assisted in the investigation.
An arraignment has been scheduled for Sept. 6 at the Marshall County Courthouse.
