JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville State softball program has hired seasoned pitching coach Holli Mitchell to round out its staff, head coach Jana McGinnis announced on Friday.
McGinnis adds Mitchell, a former national champion on the field that relayed that success into her coaching career. She joins McGinnis and longtime assistant Julie Boland to round out the Gamecocks' 2023 staff.
"We are very excited to welcome Coach Holli Mitchell to our program and our JSU family," McGinnis said. "I have always respected her as a coach and person in the profession, and the work she did over the last nine years at Snead State has proven to be very successful. Her love and excitement for JSU Softball will be valuable in the continued success of our program."
Mitchell comes to JSU from Snead State Community College in Boaz, where she served as the Lady Parsons assistant coach from 2014-2022. While at Snead State, she served in many capacities within the softball program. She had a hand in almost every aspect of the program, from recruiting to game day coaching.
"I am very excited for the opportunity that has been awarded to me to be the pitching coach for Jacksonville State University," Mitchell said. "This is and has been my dream job. I am thankful for the years I spent learning from Coach Tracy Grindrod at Snead State Community College. I look forward to being an asset to Coach McGinnis, Coach Julie and the student-athletes in the JSU program. Go Gamecocks!"
Most recently, Mitchell helped SSCC pitcher Madison Wright to back-to-back All-Region honors in 2021 and 22. Wright was a first-team All-ACCC pitcher in 2022 after earning second-team honors in 2021, thanks to a combined 46 wins over her two seasons under Mitchell's guidance.
Mitchell, whose maiden name is Holli Hill, had a very successful playing career as a pitcher at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, before finishing her playing career at Central Arkansas.
While at WSCC, she led the Lions to back-to-back state titles in 2007 and 2008 and the NJCAA National Championship in 2008. Hill was a two-time all-region and All-ACCC performer, while earning All-America honors and winning the ACCC's MVP award as a sophomore in 2008.
While at Central Arkansas, Hill was named the Southland Conference's Newcomer of the Year in 2009 after starting 33 games and posting an ERA of 2.10 with 167 strikeouts.
