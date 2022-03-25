Albertville High School alumni Cricket Gielle has been promoted to assistant general manager of Baxter Arena at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Gielle previously served as the senior event services manager at Baxter Arena, overseeing events, housekeeping, parking security and medical services.
“Cricket has been with the arena since the facility opened in 2015 and has brought a wealth of knowledge to the operations of the building,” said Mike Kemp, executive associate athletic director for Nebraska Omaha.
“Her previous experience from working at Walt Disney World has given her a foundation of business services and operations that is unmatched in the area. She has proven to be an incredibly valuable leader for the arena.”
Nebraska Omaha competes in NCAA Division I. The Mavericks are in The Summit League for all their sports except hockey, where they compete in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Gielle marched in the Albertville Band four years, serving as flag captain her senior year. She’s a 2006 graduate of the University of Central Florida, where she received a bachelor’s degree in legal studies while working at Disney World.
She’s the daughter of Kay and Fred Gielle of Boaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.