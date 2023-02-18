Today, Braxton Blevins is a busy young man.
He works on an ice cream truck, and he’s into sports, playing in the Miracle League in Albertville, and playing Upwards basketball at First Baptist Church in Rainsville.
He’s part of All That Jazz’s “Dancing without Limits” class, and just last week, he danced the night away at the Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine prom at Agape Baptist Church in Scottsboro.
Lindsey Blevins is happy to keep up with her son’s busy schedule. There was time when Braxton was born, on Sept. 9, 2003, when the Blevins family had concerns about what his future might hold.
Lindsey said when Braxton was born they learned he had Down’s Syndrome. For children with Down’s Syndrome, there is a higher incidents of heart defects. Tests soon showed that Braxton had a defect – a hole between the bottom two chambers of his heart.
Sometimes such defects take care of themselves, Lindsey said, with the hole closing on its own. But the defect can cause damage to the lungs, and when the Blevins family was sent to a cardiac specialist at UAB Hospital, they learned Braxton would need open heart surgery.
February is American Heart Month, when attention is called to a heart-health issues in various ways. The week before Valentine’s Day is National Heart Defect Awareness Week.
Lindsey wanted to share their family’s story of facing a heart defect, because it is a good one.
Braxton’s surgery, when he was five months old, was a success. At the age of 19, he’s had no additional problems related to it, and it has not slowed him down.
She’s thankful for that, and for an excellent surgeon, Dr. James Kirkland, who performed Braxton’s surgery all those years ago. He is part of the Kirkland family of medical practitioners who established The Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham. When Braxton was born, Lindsey said, pediatric heart patients went to UAB; Children’s Hospital didn’t treat cardiac cases at that time.
The late Dr. Kirkland was a blessing for her then.
“He was so calm and stoic,” Lindsey said. “I was a new, young mother.
“He told me he could do this surgery in his sleep, he’d done it so many times,” she recalled.
The results of the surgery brought more comfort, from that doctor and others since.
“They told us his heart is just like ours,” Lindsey said.
That’s in its physical aspects; his heart maybe better than most in the way he connects to others.
Braxton’s a caring, outgoing, young man.
He has a golf cart and he drives all over their neighborhood above Noccalula Falls, getting to know everyone in the community.
His outgoing nature makes his job, working with “A Little Something Extra Ice Cream,” a food truck operated by CEO Hunter Norwood, a great fit.
The Centers for Disease Control estimated that in 2010, one million children and 1.4 million adults were living with congenital heart defects.
It’s the most common type of birth defect occurring in one out of 100 births each year, according to the CDC.
Many parents face the same scary situation the Blevins family faced when Braxton was born.
Lindsey is happy to share a story that may reassure them, of successful surgery, and of the health, active life her son is leading 19 years later.
