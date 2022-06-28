Parents have a new option for their child’s education.
Grace Classical Christian Academy will open Aug. 4 for the 2022-23 school year at Grace Fellowship Church in Albertville.
Parents and guardians are invited to an informational meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the church.
“We want every aspect of what we are doing here point to God,” said Tiffany Hollowell.
“For us, it is not about the number of students we have, it is about offering a place for those who fit.”
A leadership committee comprised of McGee and Keller, George and Tiffany Hollowell, Leah Love and Dr. Dennis Lee are working to get the school up and running.
“We’ve just gotten back from a conference where we found out what we have been doing was right,” Hollowell said. “We are definitely moving in the right direction. But there is a lot of information to process, and we will do some adjusting and tweaking as we go along.”
Grades K-12
Hollowell said the school will be open for children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. However, she said she’s not expecting to have students in all grades the first few years.
“We can definitely provide for grades 7-12,” she said. “If we have enough interest in grades outside of those, we will look and see what can be done.”
The school day won’t adhere to traditional school hours, she said. Instead, three days each week will be shorter, allowing students time to focus on personal interests.
“We will have the traditional courses but will look at blending some of them as we can,” she said. “For instance, we will blend history and literature. Students will be able to see how those subjects connect as they learn.”
Students will be required to wear uniforms but will be able to individualize their looks with several options available through Lands End.
“Not everyone has the same body shape or the same confidence,” she said. “We want our students to joyfully conform. We want to have a community and sense of identity with no distractions.”
Hollowell said officials are looking to establish sports teams – boys and girls basketball and track and field – as well as unique extracurricular clubs.
Parents will also be required to invest time in the school.
“Parents must commit to help and be involved with the school,” McGee Keller said.
The school will not have a cafeteria to provide daily meals. Instead, students will be required to bring their lunches. Snacks will be provided daily by the church.
The time is right
Hollowell said in light of numerous events happening in the world today, now was the perfect time to establish a new, Christian-based school.
“With Covid-19, I think a lot of parents’ eyes were opened to how they needed to be involved in their child’s education,” she said.
“They have seen some of the practices currently used in schools with the youth that have parents now wanting to be involved. We have a school now that supports their world view.
“As we’ve been asking those interested what they want and the questions of those interested tell us it is a great time to be doing this.
“I felt called to it.”
Hollowell said the new school will give parents another choice.
“The population here is more than sufficient to support two Christian schools and the public school system.
“Marshall Christian Academy and Grace Classical Christian Academy are based on two totally different models. One may not appeal to a family, but the other will.
“Our school is not more of the same. It offers families another choice … and that’s a good thing.”
The committee believes students will learn more from a classical Christian education and become leaders.
“Karl and I are the product of classical education years ago,” McGee Keller said. “We know the value of the classical model for our children.
“I’m super excited about the service opportunities our children will be involved in within the community. There is so much for them to be part of.”
Hollowell agrees.
“There are so many needs in our community,” she said. “We want our children to go out and make the world a better place.
“This school is all about others and bringing God the glory.”
To learn more
Log onto the Grace Classical Christian Academy website at graceclassicalchristian.org or find them on Facebook.
Additional details about the school, tuition and upcoming informational sessions will be posted.
Hollowell said teachers are also invited to check the website for updates on jobs available.
“We are looking for teachers with a love of the Lord, who have a good knowledge base and are willing to come and be open to the methods we use here,” she said.
“They don’t have to have an educational background. We can provide training.
“We want to foster a love of learning and teach our students how to learn and think. We want them to see virtues and the truth.
“We want them to leave here able to pursue whatever they want.”
