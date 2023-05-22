Albertville man faces child porn, voyeurism charges

An Albertville man faces several counts of illegal possession of obscene matter and voyeurism following a month’s long investigation of alleged sexual assault involving minor males.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Willie Orr, deputies received information regarding an alleged sexual assault involving two male juveniles that allegedly occurred at 2517 Turpike Road in Albertville. The report was made on Oct. 14, 2022.
Sheriff’s Office Investigator Roger Sparks received information through an interview conducted at the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) indicating the homeowner, Kenneth Hand, had cameras hidden in the home – concealed in a room where a minor child slept and in a bathroom regularly used by minor children.
Orr said Sparks obtained a warrant that was served by Sheriff’s Office investigators on Oct. 17. Seized were numerous digital storage devices which were later turned over to the Marshall County Major Crimes Digital Forensics Unit for processing.
On May 18, Sheriff’s Office Investigator Barry Maddux received a report from the lab indicating the presence of child pornography on an external hard drive seized from the home and videos which had been recorded from a device in Hand’s bathroom. The hard drive contained at least 11 images of nude children under the age of 10, all of which had been downloaded from the internet. Also found were videos of a young child in underwear in a bedroom of the home, Orr said.
Hand was arrested May 19 and charged with 11 counts of illegal possession of child pornography and two counts of first-degree voyeurism.
He was taken into custody without incident and a $100,000 property bond and a $10,000 cash bond were set.
“There was a large amount of digital data seized from the residence which is still being processed,” Orr said. “Marshall County Department of Human Resources has been involved with the investigation from the beginning to ensure no other minor children have been left in the care of Mr. Hand.”
Additionally, the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Child Advocacy Center and DHR have assisted in the investigation.
Orr said first-degree voyeurism and illegal possession of child pornography are both Class C felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.