A teacher at Carlisle Elementary School has been cleared of all charges related to child pornography after a grand jury found the evidence insufficient to warrant prosecution.
According to The Gadsden Times, Sudberry's lawyer, John Floyd, said the charges stemmed from a TikTok video in which Sudberry's 4-year-old son's genitals were briefly visible. He was reportedly wearing a knee-length shirt in the video.
Amy Bedwell Sudberry, 39, was arrested in November by Rainbow City Police after officers received a cyber tip. She was charged with five felonies including production of porn with minors, dissemination of child porn, possession of child porn and chemical endangerment of a child.
Sudberry’s husband, Joshua, 33, was also arrested the same day and charged with chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The grand jury did not return an indictment on any of the charges.
