Todd Mitchem has announced his candidacy as a Republican for the Alabama State House of Representatives (District 26). A native of Marshall County, Mitchem owns and manages several properties for his family and himself in Albertville and Gulf Shores/Orange Beach. He is also a former high school and college instructor.
For the past 10 years, Mitchem has been very involved in the community working with CASA of Marshall County; he has served on the Board of Directors for almost five years. This organization provides care to the elderly and homebound. He is also chairman of the largest fundraising committee of CASA, directing their annual golf tournament that provides a substantial portion of the operating budget. Mitchem is also an active member of the Board of Directors of the Shephard’s Cove Hospice Foundation.
When asked why he is seeking this office, Mitchem said “I work to do as much as I can to help the people of Marshall County. I have been able to provide a lot of service through my work with CASA and Hospice. The opportunity to serve more people in an even greater capacity is the reason I decided to enter this race for State Representative.”
Mitchem is a graduate of Albertville High School and Snead State Community College where he received an Associate Degree in Pre-Law. He has a BA in Political Science, with minors in History and Business, from Auburn University. Mitchem also has two master’s degrees, a MS in Secondary Education from the University of South Alabama and a MA in Liberal Arts with concentrations in Political Science, History and Geography from Jacksonville State University.
Mitchem said, “As a lifelong resident of Marshall County, I know our people’s values and what our community needs to grow and prosper. I believe I can make a difference to benefit people’s lives, given the opportunity to serve.”
Mitchem is the son of Jill Tate Mitchem and the late Senator Hinton Mitchem. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 17. While in college, he served as an intern with Senator Richard Shelby in the U.S. Senate and with Congressman Tom Bevill in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Albertville.
