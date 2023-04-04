Chris Garmon was only 31 years old when he came to Crossville in 1994 and launched his career as a head football coach, a career that would see him win 110 games in 16 seasons at CHS and Sardis.
Twelve of his 16 teams advanced to the state playoffs, with four of his Crossville teams winning area championships. His 2000 Crossville squad reached the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs.
When he left CHS for Sardis in 2003, he inherited a program that had posted a 6-63 combined record the previous seven seasons. By 2005, Garmon had the Lions competing in the postseason. His last five teams at Sardis earned playoff berths.
Garmon retired after a 30-year career as an educator. On March 31, he passed away at the age of 60.
His memorial service is Monday, April 10 at LifePoint Church in Albertville. Family and friends can visit from 3-5 p.m., with the service set to begin at 5. Since attendees will be coming from various places, please feel free to dress casually and come as you are.
Born Feb. 10, 1963 to Edward and Yvonne Garmon, he is survived by Lori Jones Garmon, his wife of 37 years; his four children, Corey Garmon, his wife, Megan, and their children, Kyleigh and Cooper; Kyle Garmon; Jordyn Garmon; Echo Coker, her husband, Eric, and their children, Mia and Lydia; his brother, Heath Garmon, his wife, Connie, and their children PJ Wilkerson, Jacob, Nicolas, John Gregory and Christian Garmon; his sister, Cathy Mathis, her husband, Jimmy, and their children Jimmy and Joey Mathis and Emily Adams.
Garmon was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Tina Michelle Garmon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to LifePoint Church. Donations can be mailed to 700 Motley St, Albertville, AL 35950 or given online at discoverlifepoint.com/give.
David Boman is assistant principal at Crossville High School. He played for Garmon at Crossville from 1994-96. He shared memories of his coach in a Facebook post.
“I’ve been thinking of all the things I could share about Coach Chris Garmon,” Boman wrote. “When he came on the scene he was the coolest guy any of us knew. A few of us got to spend our summers working for him at the park, and those days really were some of the best things about my teenage years.
“One story that stands out was when we were all on our hands and knees digging around a base anchor trying to fix it. It was hot, and the ground was so dry and impossible to dig in. One of us told him we can do it, because he was the boss and didn’t have to be down there digging with us. He quickly told us he would never ask us to do anything he would not do himself.
“I will never forget what he taught us about being leaders. The time I got to spend with him changed me for the better, and I am thankful for him and Lori. They loved us so much.”
Sardis High School Principal Josh Wallace said Garmon had “a huge influence on me and my life.”
Wallace was a sophomore when Garmon came to Crossville in 1994 along with assistant coaches David Bice and Anthony Greeson. “Coach [Harold] Bobo also helped coach,” said Wallace, who was the Lions’ starting quarterback as a senior in the fall of 1996.
“He came into a situation where football had been pretty good at Crossville, and we were able to go 10-2 my junior and senior years,” Wallace said. “We won 20 games in two years under Coach Garmon.
“He was an old-school coach who coached us hard and gave us what we needed to turn us into young men, like work ethic and discipline. He also knew when to talk to you like a father or talk to you like a mentor. I had the utmost respect for him as a coach when I played for him.”
Wallace recalled a couple of funny stories from his days working as a summer employee for Garmon at Crossville’s town park. One of them was getting Garmon’s new truck stuck while unloading garbage.
“I got the new coach’s truck stuck in a garbage pit, and he treated me like a dad that day, I can assure you,” Wallace said.
“Another time, Coach and Miss Lori were going on a trip, and he asked me and David [Boman] to take a check to a bank in Boaz and deposit it, because they were leaving the next morning before the bank opened.
“We drove Miss Lori’s car, and when we brought it back to their house, we forgot and left the windows down. It probably rained 8 inches while they were gone and just flooded the car. When they got home, Coach treated us like a dad that day too.”
Wallace believes he’s following the career path the Lord designed for him. He also believes Garmon is one of the persons the Lord placed in his path as an example.
“Coach Garmon taught us how to be men and how to handle things,” Wallace said. “He knew when to be a hard disciplinarian and when to be a players coach. He knew how to treat kids to get them to play hard for him.
“The lifelong lessons he was part of teaching us in the senior class of ’97 helped guide my path in education and coaching as much as anybody, because I looked up to the job he did coaching.”
Dusty Darnell played for Garmon at Crossville and went on to play at Jacksonville State. He started his coaching career under Garmon at CHS and later served on his staff at Sardis.
Darnell was Crossville’s head coach from 2018-20. He’s now an assistant coach at Boaz.
Darnell shared memories of Garmon and his family in a Facebook post.
“The Garmons mean a lot to me. From a 16-year-old kid, working summers at the park, to being on the same coaching staff with Coach, hunting trips and countless other great memories with Lori, Corey, Kyle and JoJo,” he wrote.
“Coach Garmon was the reason I went into coaching and played football at the next level. Coach allowed me to volunteer some in the springs when I was home, and the fall of 2002 I started my first season as a coach.
“In 2007-2010 I was on staff with Coach at Sardis and had the opportunity to watch Kyle ball out on the field. Watching Corey and Kyle play in HS was special, because they were at every workout, practice and always around all of us at the park when we were still in HS.
“Corey volunteered on my staff at Crossville my first year, and I was just thrilled to have him around.
“Thanks Coach for all the memories, life lessons, laughs, championships, friendships.”
Garmon graduated from White Plains High School and starred in baseball at Jacksonville State under legendary coach Rudy Abbott. He also played in the Minor League organization of the Minnesota Twins.
The Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame is inducting Garmon later this year.
