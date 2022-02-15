Dorothy “Dot”
Brasher
Boaz
Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Brasher, 90, of, Boaz, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Crestview Church of Christ with Jerri Manasco officiating and eulogy provided by her family. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home and she will lie-in-state at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time.
Mrs. Brasher was born in Marshall County, Alabama on August 7, 1931, to Ernest and Annie Currie Mitchell. She was a highly respected and well-loved math teacher and retired from Boaz High School in 1991.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Donna Brasher and Harolyn and Jeff Roberts, all of Boaz; granddaughters, Hanna Keddie and Danny and Emma Roberts and Kyle Sanders. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Brasher.
Pallbearers will be Danny Keddie, Kyle Sanders, Tony Osborn, Michael Manasco, James Manasco, Andy Gilbert, and David Gilbert. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacon of Crestview Church of Christ.
The family is accepting flowers or suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice or the Crestview Church of Christ.
Erma Dean Payne
Boaz
Mrs. Erma Dean Payne, 83, of Boaz, died on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Barfield Nursing Home.
Funeral service was on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Blessing Church of Christ with Dustin Brock officiating. Visitation was Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home. Mrs. Payne will lie-in-state from 2:30 until service time at the church.
Mrs. Payne was born in Alabama on September 11, 1938, to Irby and Modest Griffin. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Payne is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Shelia Payne, of Boaz; granddaughters, Nichole and Chris Nixon, and Crystal Roesner, all of Albertville; and great-grandchildren, Brynleigh Wester, Alexis Wester and Carmen Roesner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Payne, and daughter, Susan King.
Pallbearers were Chris Nixon, Donald Nixon, Chris Wester and Holden Nixon.
James Lightsey
Boaz
James Lightsey, 69, of Boaz, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home.
There will be a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at New Life Christian Cemetery. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Lightsey; daughter, Debbie McDowell-Tate; son, Jessie Angel-Wolf; a granddaughter; and sister; Kathy Smith.
Brenda Kay Brown
Gadsden
Brenda Kay Brown, 70, of Gadsden, passed away recently.
No formal services are planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Smith (Kevin) and Tina Brand; and five grandchildren.
Gary Gibbs
Albertville
Gary Gibbs, 69, of Albertville, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at UAB Hospital.
Services were Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial at Belchers Gap Cemetery. Rev. Gayle Lombard officiated.
Mr. Gibbs is survived by his wife, Lynda Gibbs; children, Tina Norris (Mike), Lisa Atchley (Scott), Jimmy Floyd (Julie), Marcey Duckett (Tim), and Michael Gibbs (Kathy); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Gibbs (Martha), and Rodney Gibbs (Polly).
Goldie Childers Hollis
Horton
Goldie Childers Hollis, 65, of Horton, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Services were Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Concord Cemetery in Douglas. Rev. Nick Mitchell officiated.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam Tipton (Robert) and Wendy Barksdale (James); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Tom Childers; and sisters, Patricia Gortney, Gail Hollis, Nola Wilson, Ruby Childers and Tracy Childers.
Joseph W. Smith
Albertville
Joseph W. Smith, 78, of Albertville, died Feb. 12, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Joe Smith officiating. Burial was in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Esther Smith; daughters, Darline Keedy (Bill), Sonya Smith and April Simmons; son, Joe Smith (Terri); sisters, Carol Mayes (Phil), Linda Roberts (Gene) and Peggy Hayes; brothers, Jimmy Smith and Larry Smith (Stella); 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Lunita Carmarie Barrentine
Union Grove
Lunita Carmarie Barrentine, 51, of Union Grove, died Feb. 22, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
A memorial service was Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include spouse, Jamie Barrentine; daughters, Cynthia Kuzniar (Joseph Diaz) Jaclyn Kuzniar, Allyssa Barrentine and Lauren Barrentine; mother, Elizabeth Lovins (Ray); sister, TerRee Seward (Wayne); brother, Rusty Arnold (Roxann); and two grandchildren.
Michael “Mike” Holland
Albertville
Michael “Mike” Holland, 58, of Albertville, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Compassion City Church. Rev. Jon Henderson will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Boaz. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Holland is survived by his wife, Brenda Holland; son; Zac Holland (Krystina); three grandchildren; mother, Mary Jane Holland; brothers, Eddie Holland (Lisa) and Jason Holland (Laura); and a host of nieces and nephews, special friends and family; Ryan and Michelle Garrett.
Pamela Jane Karr
Gadsden
Pamela Jane Karr, 57, of Gadsden, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Jason Wehrwein (Jennifer), Matthew Wehrwein (Shelby) and Gabriel Wehrwein; two grandchildren; brother, John Karr III (Regina); and a niece.
Robbie Ann Roden Perkins
Albertville
Robbie Ann Roden Perkins, 78, of Albertville, died Feb. 12, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services were at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 15th, 2022, with Brother Wayne White officiating. Burial followed at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Robbie is survived by her husband, Gerald Perkins; sons: Tony Tidwell (Lisa), Marty Tidwell (Rae), Scotty Tidwell (Kristin), and Jody Perkins (Jessie); stepson, Donald Perkins (Johnna); stepdaughter, Sonya Scott (Mark); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brother, Terry Roden.
Ronald “Ronnie” Bowman Jr.
Albertville
Ronald “Ronnie” Bowman, Jr., 54, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family will hold a celebration of life later.
Ronnie is survived by his children, Kristi Sears (Erik), Ronnie James “RJ” Bowman, and Kassie Earls (Donnie); five grandchildren; his parents Ronnie Lee and Rita Bowman, and Keith and Frances Kerns Morris; his siblings, Steve Bowman, Paul Bowman (Sandy), Jimmy Block, Julie Block, Shawn Block and Jean Ann Mayle (Kyle); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ruby Bowman
Horton
Ruby Bowman, 75, of Horton, died Feb. 22, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Bowman; a daughter, Carol Sims (William Stanford); a sister, Margarett Parker; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter.
