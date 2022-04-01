Despite one of the youngest rosters in the area, the Douglas Eagles have found their stride on the softball diamond, seeing a big week that saw the team capture yet another Marshall County Tournament title, and appear in the Top-10 of the AWSA softball rankings for 5A.
The Eagles captured the Marshall County title on Monday night, finding their offense late in a 10-0 over Asbury to start the day, then relied on the arm of MacKinley Portillo, and their offensive depth to claim a 4-1 win over DAR in the finals.
The county title was the third-straight for the Eagles, winning the past two editions, and the 2019 crown, sandwiched around the 2020 tournament being canceled due to COVID.
That title came despite the Eagles having taken a week off for spring break, then jumping right back into tournament play.
“I thought we played pretty good,” head coach Johnny Champion said. “We took the week off for spring break, and that might have hurt us a little. We came out a little flat hitting-wise, but we picked it up towards the end of the first game, then the second game we hit it pretty well. DAR has a pretty good team and they caught the ball, we hit it well, but they just caught it and that kept the score low, but I thought we played well considering the week off.”
For Champion, he says the key so far for the team, who sits at 16-4 and was ranked No. 10 in the 5A polls this week, has been their improved depth despite a team that features a number of eighth and ninth graders, and the play of standout junior Portillo.
In the title game against DAR, it was the eight and nine hitters, Alexis Clark and Maddie Hayes that had key RBIs in the title win, along with freshman shortstop Mallory Ackles tripling home a run.
According to Champion, through 20 games, the entire lineup is batting over .300 on the season, with half of the lineup topping the .400 mark.
“We’ve got some really good eighth graders, and being able to pull them up and sub in and get some relief if someone isn’t having a good day has helped a lot,” Champion noted. “Even though the team is as young as it is, hitting wise one to nine, this is the best team I’ve had since I’ve been at Douglas. They can all hit the ball. Most teams you get near the end and they strikeout or bunt for easy outs.”
And then there’s Portillo, who has done it all for the Eagles, both in the circle and at the dish. The junior hurler has multiple no-hitters on the season, including one against Asbury in the opening game on Monday, then fanned 19 DAR hitters in the championship game, holding the Patriots to three hits.
As if her pitching wasn’t enough, she leads the team in home runs, and was recently featured in the AHSAA Softball Spotlight after hitting two grand slams in a single game against Crossville earlier in the season.
“MacKinley no doubt is the leader of our team, she works really hard,” Champion said of the junior, one of the few upper-class players on the team. “It comes natural, but she works really hard. She practices all week, goes to pitching lessons a couple times a week, plays summer and fall ball, she really works. She’s putting together an All-State season and deserves everything that she gets. She’s done a really great job.”
With the county title under their belts, Champion says the goal for the team moving forward is to continue to improve, something he said the team wants to do and continues to do with their youth, along with preparing for difficult upcoming games against state-qualifier Sardis, and another area game against neighboring rival Boaz.
Champion hopes that tough late schedule, along with their continued improvement can help lead the team to a spot at the Regional Tournament, a big motivation this year with the tournament moving locally to Sand Mountain Park.
“Our goal every year is to make it to Regionals, and what happens when you get there happens,” Champion concluded. “We play in a tough area, you have to come and play every day. We’ve got Sardis down the stretch, and we’ve got to play Boaz again, and the area tournament it seems like every year somebody surprises. But that’s our goal, especially this year with it in Albertville. We’ve just got to keep playing like we’re playing. They want to keep getting better every day, they want to come out and work so we’re lucky in that aspect. But we just want to keep playing well, try to stay level-headed, and hopefully nothing weird or strange happens.”
