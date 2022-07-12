The Guntersville Tractor and Antique Engine Show will be Saturday, July 16, at Marshall Technical School.
There’s no charge to attend or to enter a tractor. Donations will be taken and concessions sold. All proceeds benefit SkillsUSA, the program where technical students compete at the regional, state and national level.
There were 30 to 40 tractors there last year and it was a great time. There’s usually more than just tractors at the show. There are all kinds of farm equipment and hit and miss engines.
All brands of tractors are welcome.
There will be some games and activities for kids and even adults.
Anyone wanting to volunteer can call 256-202-9095 or 256-298-4026.
