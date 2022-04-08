Like many construction projects in the post-COVID era, the new parking addition at Albertville High School has had its share of setbacks. However, District Superintendent Boyd English said the lot as well as several other projects are still on track for completion within the next two years.
“We’ve got really three big projects that are about to start rolling out as early as May,” English told The Reporter. “So we’re excited.”
Those projects, he said, include a new multipurpose building, a career tech building and a complete overhaul to the Coliseum to turn it into a dedicated space for the Aggie Band. But before crews can get to work on those projects, the parking lot must first be finished.
“The biggest thing is getting the parking lot completed immediately,” English said. “They [workers] have done a good job, but it’s just taken longer than we wanted.”
Aside from supply issues and bad weather causing work delays, he said the dirt at the site of the lot wasn’t compactible enough to support many vehicles without sinking and cracking the asphalt. To remedy this, the right kind of “good” dirt had to be trucked in to replace the bad.
English said the lot, which will give the school more than 55 new parking spaces, should be complete by May or early June, at which time work on the other projects will commence.
The two-story career tech building is set to go where the current greenhouse is located, behind the gymnasium along McDonald Avenue. English said it should have about 25 classroom spaces to “expand opportunities and career pathways” regarding career tech education. He said they’ve recently added welding as an option and plan to soon offer cyber security, advanced manufacturing and more over the next several years.
The multipurpose building, also referred to as the kinesiology building, will be constructed next to the Fine Arts Center and will house much of what is currently in the Coliseum once it is renovated for the band.
“Our band is fantastic, and we’re very proud of them,” English said. “It’s such a strong band… People want to get involved so it’s outgrown [it’s current] space. This new space in the current Coliseum is going to be remodeled and revamped into the largest high school band hall in the State of Alabama, to my knowledge.”
He said he anticipated the multipurpose building to be complete by the end of the year or early 2023 and the band hall to be finished by summer of next year. As the largest and most expensive among the projects, he said the career tech building may take till early 2024 to complete.
