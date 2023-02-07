SAND ROCK — Fyffe and Collinsville split their Class 2A, Area 12 Tournament semifinal matchups Monday night.
In the boys division, the Red Devils posted a 53-50 victory. Carter Wilborn’s 14 points paced Fyffe.
Dawson Cothran led Collinsville with 17.
In the girls division, the Panthers defeated Fyffe 44-35 behind 19 points from Tyla Tatum.
Emma Twilley’s 18 points topped the Red Devils.
