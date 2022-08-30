The Marshall County chapter of the University of Alabama Alumni/Fans conducted its fall kickoff Aug. 23 at Main Channel Brewery in Albertville.
Chapter president Jeanne Rains thanked the officers and club members who volunteered their time and efforts to deliver a successful event.
“The food truck was definitely a hit, and people enjoyed seeing the new brewery in town,” Rains said. “We took up 33 membership forms, with the majority of them being couples. We had 12 families use the QR code and pay.”
The chapter gave away door prizes, and Kim Wilabay won a football autographed by Greg McElroy, the quarterback of Alabama’s 2009 national championship team.
Jon McCormick won season tickets and a parking pass, and Gerry Morris and Wes Kitchens won game ticket giveaways.
The chapter’s next gathering will be a tailgating event for the Sand Mountain Showdown between the Alabama and Jacksonville State softball teams on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at Sand Mountain Park. It’s the fall debut for the Crimson Tide.
“We are planning a football watch party this fall, but the game and place may change,” Rains said, adding that alumni and fans can check the chapter’s Facebook page at Marshall County Chapter-University of Alabama Alumni/Fans for more details about the event.
The chapter is also still taking memberships.
