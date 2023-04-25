SPRINGVILLE — The Boaz Pirates recovered from losing the opener to defeat Springville twice and win their opening round Class 5A state baseball playoff series Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.
Head coach Adam Keenum’s Pirates play host to No. 9 Madison Academy in a second-round series.
The Friday, April 28 doubleheader is scheduled for 4:30 and 7 p.m. The if-necessary game is set for Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m.
The Boaz-Madison Academy winner advances to the 5A quarterfinals against either Arab or Alexandria.
Game one
Springville 2, Boaz 1
The Tigers emerged victorious in an eight-inning pitchers duel Friday.
Boaz pushed across its only run of the contest in the top of the seventh, tying it 1-1. Springville plated the decisive run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
Branson Honea tossed a terrific game for the Pirates. He went the distance, allowing two hits, no earned runs and three walks. He struck out two.
Springville’s Brady Gillespie, a Snead State signee, hurled a three-hitter. He gave up an earned run and one walk while striking out seven.
Tyler Pierce, Daniel Posey and Cade Whorton each contributed a single for the Pirates. Landen Alexander scored Boaz’s run.
Boaz committed two errors while Springville played error free.
Game two
Boaz 2, Springville 0
The Pirates received another outstanding pitching effort, this time from the combination of Pierce and Bo Hester, to beat the Tigers on Friday night and force a decisive third game.
Pierce and Hester combined on a four-hit shutout. Pierce started and threw six innings, allowing four hits and four walks with eight strikeouts. Hester earned the save by pitching the seventh inning, where he walked one and struck out one.
Elijah Kelly batted 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in both Pirate runs. Hester finished 2-for-3 with a run, and Pierce closed 2-for-3.
Noah Long added a single for the Pirates, and Sean Baugh walked and scored a run.
Game three
Boaz 5, Springville 3
The Pirates built a 3-0 lead in Saturday’s game. They added two runs in the top of the sixth to make it 5-1. Springville rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh before the Pirates shut them down to win the game and series.
Whorton started and earned the win for the Pirates. He pitched six innings and yielded five hits, two earned runs and four walks.
Cody McCormick allowed two hits in one-third of an inning. Hester posted the save for Boaz, striking out one as he recorded the final two outs.
Tyler Whaley paced Boaz at the plate by batting 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Baugh went 1-for-3 with a double, and Kelly and Long both finished 1-for-3 with one run. Pierce closed 1-for-4 with two runs and one RBI.
Posey scored a run while Hester contributed an RBI.
