This is an opinion column.
Momma took me to church a lot while I was growing up. We were members of the Church of God denomination and back in the 1960s and 1970s, they believed in gathering together quite often. Besides the Sunday morning, Sunday night and Wednesday night services, they had a week long revival once a month that sometimes lasted two weeks. They had gospel singings on Saturday nights and foot washings on Sunday afternoons. We had vacation Bible school in the summer and Christmas plays in the winter.
I cut my teeth on the wooden pews at the Baltimore Avenue Church and grew up knowing everyone in attendance. There were lots of children my age there, so I enjoyed going to all the services every week. I even shared a birthday with our pastor, Bro. O’Neal Franks.
Daddy didn’t go to church with us when I was a kid…he didn’t find Jesus until 1987 when I was already grown and married with my first child. Momma always invited him though to go with us each time we went…sometimes he agreed when we had a singing… he loved to hear a good quartet sing gospel tunes.
Even though I loved going to church, the old Devil got hold of me now and then and I envied Daddy getting to stay home… especially on Sunday nights. That was when “The Wonderful World of Disney” came on television…Sunday nights at 6:00 o’clock on NBC. It was an hour-long program and aired a different episode each week.
It featured original shows like “Davy Crockett”, “Robin Hood” and many more. It looked very entertaining…especially to a child. I saw all the previews each week of the upcoming episode that would be aired that Sunday night, but never got to see it because of our weekly church services.
One week in the middle of summer, they advertised an episode called “The Apple Dumpling Gang” and it looked wonderful. Every commercial I saw for it, I grew more reluctant about going to church that week. So, I began to plot and plan. On that Sunday morning, I complained a little with my stomach but still went to Sunday School. All afternoon, however, my “ailment” got worse and worse.
Momma usually left around 5:30 for the evening services, so around 5:00 o’clock, I went to bed with a “tummy ache”. I knew my mother wouldn’t miss church that night because she had had been practicing all week with two other ladies to sing a “special”. She checked me for fever and when my forehead was cool, she told Daddy to keep a good eye on me and she would be back soon.
As soon as her Gran Torino pulled out of the driveway, I raced to the living room and propped up on our French provincial sofa. Daddy never said a word and when 6 p.m. rolled around I finally got to see an episode of “The Wonderful World of Disney”. Tinker Bell waved her magic wand and the show began! It was even better than I expected and I laughed and laughed the entire sixty minutes.
When the show went off, it was still daylight so I asked Daddy could I go outside and play a little while. I figured it would be at least another hour before Momma made it back home. He nodded and I rushed out the front door, hoping and skipping with confidence that my scheme had worked.
I wasn’t paying very much attention though, and after that first step, I tumbled off the porch…all the way down to the sidewalk. Those rough brick steps scraped the fronts of my six-year-old legs from knees to ankles. I lay there screaming for help as blood poured down around my feet. Daddy came and got me and took me back to the sofa. He wet several washcloths and wrapped them around legs to stop the bleeding and the stinging.
About that time, the door opened and there stood Momma. She was afraid my stomach ache was worse and cut her stay short at church. She gave Daddy a stern look when he told her I fell down the steps. “And just why was she outside when she was too sick to go to church?” she asked him. He shrugged his shoulders and went back to his recliner…leaving me to face Momma alone.
Between tears and sobs, I blurted out the truth about lying to stay home to watch television. I told her I would never do it again to which she replied that it looked like I had gotten enough punishment already so there would be no hickory switches cut that night.
She cleaned up my scrapes, put band-aids on them and then carried me to bed. When she tucked me in, I asked her did God push me down those steps because I told a fib and didn’t go to church.
She told me God didn’t do things like that….she told me He loved me and would never hurt me. Momma said accidents happen sometimes, but sometimes they happen for a reason…sometimes we have to fall down to learn how to walk again with Him the way we should.
I really didn’t understand her then but I never faked being sick to stay out of church again. Thankfully, I understand my mother’s wisdom now whenever I fall because I know there’s a reason for it and I am thankful that He will always be there to pick me up even when I don’t deserve it.
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
